Corteva To Participate In BMO Ag-Apalooza

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA ) announces that Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Magro, will speak at the 2024 BMO Ag-Apalooza event at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Remarks will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website . A replay of the presentation will be available 24 hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible until October 24, 2024.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA ) is a global pure-play company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at .

SOURCE Corteva, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED