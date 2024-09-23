UN Global Compact Marks The 20Th Anniversary Of The Tenth Principle To Fight Corruption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States of America, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UN Global Compact marked the 20th anniversary of the Tenth Principle which states“businesses should work against all forms of corruption, including extortion and bribery” during an event in New York today. The milestone event brought together business leaders, Governments, international organizations, academia, and civil society to reflect on the journey thus far, assess current challenges and work to shape the future of anti-corruption and global business integrity.

Principle Ten has been a cornerstone of efforts to level the playing field and create a fair, transparent, and ethical global marketplace. Over the past 20 years, significant strides have been made in advancing governance, fostering accountability, and promoting a culture of integrity across industries and regions.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, highlighted the importance of this anniversary in her remarks:“As we mark 20 years of the Tenth Principle, we recognize the collective progress made by businesses, Governments, and civil society in the fight against corruption. However, the work is far from over. In the face of rising obstacles and new trends, we must renew our commitment to transparency and accountability. Together, we can build a global business environment where integrity is not just an ideal, but a reality.”

The anniversary event featured high-level networking sessions, interactive discussions and an inspirational film that showcased the transformative impact of the Principle Ten over the past two decades to help inspire future efforts in the fight against corruption. The event also commemorated fifteen years of Collective Action implemented by Global Compact Networks around the world funded through the Siemens Integrity Initiative.

As we look to the future, the UN Global Compact calls on companies worldwide to join forces in scaling up anti-corruption efforts. By working together through Collective Action, on new initiatives like the "Uniting Leaders for Business integrity" project funded through the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, businesses can create a fairer, more transparent global economy, where integrity and ethical practices are the foundation of success.

For more information on the Tenth Principle and to join the fight against corruption, visit UN Global Compact's websit and the newly launched Anti-Corruption Collective Action website .

