Sustainability Driving Innovation And M&A In The Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, And Elastomers (C.A.S.E.) Industry

Sustainability continues to be a driving force behind innovation, with M&A increasingly becoming a vehicle to fast-track access to low-impact product solutions and technologies, according to a new report released by the Engineered Materials team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).



The report examines innovative approaches that manufacturers are taking to sustainability.

Sustainability continues to be a driving force behind innovation, with M&A increasingly becoming a vehicle to fast-track access to low-impact product solutions and technologies, according to a new industry report released by the Engineered Materials investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

The report examines innovative approaches that manufacturers are taking to sustainability, which has become a leading trend within the C.A.S.E. industry, driven by the growing commitment toward environmental responsibility and a circular economy.

Key takeaways include :



How manufacturers of engineered materials are responding to growing customer and end-user demand for more sustainable products

The types of megatrends that are seeing increased sustainability relevance for makers of advanced materials and growing government stimulus Notable M&A transactions that signal growing participation by corporate buyers and investors in sustainable product solutions

BGL's Industrials Group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across engineered materials end markets. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services and capital raising strategies to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and exclusive product and service offerings.

