Brentwood Advisory Group Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Brentwood Advisory Group provides Board of Director and C-Level management services

- Mark ZorkoCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brentwood Advisory Group is pleased to announce another addition to our leadership group. Andrew J. Dahle has recently joined our organization taking our Brentwood team to twenty two members focused on providing a broad array of Board of Director and executive-level support services to our clients.Andy is a distinguished executive with extensive experience in risk assurance and enterprise management, having spent over 20 years as a partner at a Big 4 firm. Throughout his career, Andy has successfully served clients in an array of industries, including technology, manufacturing, energy, and health. He has been a part of client teams driving transformation and improvement for fast-growth startups, to companies in transformation to Fortune 100 companies in the US, Europe, and Asia. Within his firm, he contributed significantly to growth of a practice to over $1 billion in annual revenues as well as had leadership roles in quality, risk management and a center of excellence.Andy's areas of expertise include enterprise risk management, internal control, internal audit, governance, and project management. Andy has been a frequent speaker and has contributed to thought leadership including being a named contributor to publications including the COSO Internal Controls Integrated Framework, Audit Committee Effectiveness-What Works Best and Board Governance-What Works Best. Andy has also chaired the International Internal Audit Standards Board. His professional achievements have earned him accolades, including induction into the American Hall of Distinguished Audit Professionals of the Institute of Internal Auditors.Andy holds a CPA and certifications in fraud, information systems, internal audit, management accounting, and executive coaching. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and other professional organizations.Andy's robust leadership, consulting and project management experience makes him a candidate for oversight of consulting projects, interim executive positions, and board appointments.In addition to his professional work, Andy is actively involved in community service and charitable organizations. He serves on the National Board of Trustees for the March of Dimes, where he chairs the Finance, Audit, and Risk Committee. He is also a board member for Habitat for Humanity Chicago, serving on the Governance Committee. Andy's previous roles include the advisory board for Illinois Business Consulting at the University of Illinois and chair of the Chicago March of Dimes board.Andy's commitment to education and giving back is demonstrated by his current role as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Gies College of Business. He is passionate about opening doors for others and helping the next generation of business leaders develop. Andy earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Gies College of Business.Andy Dahle can be reached at ... or 312-560-4467.About Brentwood Advisory GroupBrentwood Advisory Group provides Board of Director and executive management services. We specialize in interim executive leadership, M&A integration planning and execution, implementing profitable growth strategies, and Board-level support. We partner with executive leadership to manage change by identifying and implementing solutions to create top- and bottom-line outcomes.Importantly, Brentwood Advisory Group brings together extraordinary business minds with experience spanning governing board leadership, board committees, and all C-Suite disciplines from a broad spectrum of industries.We partner with our clients' board and leadership teams to help clearly define and agree on issues to be addressed, establish goals, and align planned projects.To learn more about leveraging the expertise available from the Brentwood Advisory Group, please visit .

Mark A Zorko

Brentwood Advisory Group

+1 847-477-2784

email us here

