Eltropy Showcases AI-Powered Solutions At Over 20 Industry Events To Close Out 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eltropy at Over 20 Events in Q4

Accelerating momentum demonstrates growing demand for Eltropy's innovative solutions in the credit union and community institution market

- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced its participation in more than 20 industry events from September through December 2024. This extensive lineup underscores the increasing adoption of Eltropy's Unified Conversations Platform, which leverages artificial intelligence to transform member communications for credit unions and CFIs."The impressive number of events we're participating in reflects the growing recognition of AI's crucial role in strengthening member engagement and operational efficiency," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Our AI-driven Unified Conversations Platform is resonating strongly with credit unions and CFIs who are using our array of solutons for collections, lending, fighting fraud, right sizing branches, M&A, vendor consolidation, growing deposits and more.”Eltropy's platform unifies all communications channels – including Voice, Text Messaging, Secure Chat, Video Banking, and Co-Browsing – into a single AI-enhanced conversational thread, providing a seamless, friction-free experience for members while streamlining operations for institutions.Key events where Eltropy will be soon be exhibiting or participating include:- Partner Events: TruStage Fintech Summit (Sept. 25-26); Fiserv Client Conference (Sept. 29-Oct. 1); Jack Henry Connect (Oct. 7-10)- League Events: GoWest MAXX (Oct. 13-16); APEX - CCUA (Oct. 16-18); REACH - CCUL (Oct. 20-23); Wisconsin CU Connect Marketplace (Oct. 29-30)- National Associations: CUNA Compliance & Risk Council Conference (Sept. 24-26); CUNA Operations & Member Experience & Tech Council Conference (Oct. 6-9); CUNA Lending Council Conference (Nov. 3-6); VentureTech (Nov. 12-14)- Specialized Conferences: ICUCCC - Call Center (Oct. 15-17); Future Branches - Austin (Dec. 4-6)"The positive response from credit unions at every event we attend confirms that we're on the right track with our unified platform," said Nandita Verma, VP of Marketing at Eltropy. "These interactions give us a chance to listen to real customers' stories and challenges, and show them how our platform can help credit unions and community banks build stronger relationships with their members, increase engagement, and work more efficiently. This is essential for success in today's competitive, ever-changing financial industry."For a complete list of events Eltropy is attending in the coming months, visit the Eltropy Events page.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

Steve Jensen

Eltropy

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.