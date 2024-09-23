Paul Mescal Forms New Alliances, Fights For Survival In New 'Gladiator II' Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming 'Gladiator II' was unveiled on Monday, and it promises to take the audience to Ancient Rome, where power, revenge, and honour reign supreme.

The trailer opens with visuals of Ancient Rome, ruled by tyrannical emperors. It soon throws the viewers into action with battle scenes unfolding.

Roman led by General Marcus Acacius invaded and forced Lucius into slavery. Lucius (portrayed by Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the emperors who rule Rome with an iron fist.

Inspired by the story of Maximus, as depicted in the first part of the film, Lucius resolves to fight as a gladiator under the tutelage of Macrinus, a power broker who opposes the rule of the young emperors Caracalla and Geta.

Lucius is in a fight for survival, and to settle the scores, he forms an alliance with Denzel Washington's Macrinus, who is a Roman power player.

In one of the dialogues, he says, "I will never be your instrument, but I will have my vengeance".

The trailer gives a peek into intense gladiator battles and high-voltage drama. The final moments show Lucius, preparing for a showdown that will determine the future of Rome.

The film also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and the legendary Denzel Washington.

The film is set to release in India on November 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in 4DX & IMAX.