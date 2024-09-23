Grupo Vidanta Announces Vidantaworld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Vidanta is thrilled to announce the launch of VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht , a groundbreaking addition to the world of luxury cruising. This one-of-a-kind mega yacht redefines cruising, combining the exclusivity of a private yacht with the opulence of a luxury liner, setting a new benchmark for high-end experiences. Sailing this year, this adults-only experience offers travelers the opportunity to explore some of the world's most coveted destinations, with

breathtaking itineraries

across the Caribbean and Europe now open for booking on the official website.

VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht sets sail, offering an unparalleled luxury cruising experience to the world's most exclusive destinations.

Rendering of the Pure Sky Deck on VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, an exclusive retreat offering serene ocean views with luxurious comfort and modern design.

VidantaWorld's ELEGANT has been completely reimagined to offer a state-of-the-art masterpiece that showcases the pinnacle of luxury, technology, and design. At over 500 feet long, VidantaWorld's ELEGANT ranks among the world's 20 largest mega yachts, featuring six public decks, 149 staterooms and suites, 13 bars and lounges, a full-service spa and fitness center, three top-deck pools, and multiple jacuzzis. This extraordinary mega yacht, transformed through a visionary project led by world-renowned architects Rockwell Group and SMC Design, preserves the charm of a timeless vessel while integrating

cutting-edge innovations and world-class amenities.

Crafted to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the yacht boasts an expanded superstructure with more spacious common areas, shimmering pools, gourmet dining options, and stylish lounges.

Every space aboard has been designed to provide expansive terraces and open deck spaces, creating a true yacht-like experience. The cabin layout was carefully curated, prioritizing

fewer but far more luxurious cabins, ensuring each guest enjoys an indulgent and personalized journey.

The maritime operations of VidantaWorld's ELEGANT will be expertly managed by Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement Cruise Services (BSM Cruise), one of the world's most reputable ship management companies in business for more than 140 years. BSM Cruise ensures that the vessel adheres to the highest standards of safety, security, and operational excellence, giving guests complete peace of mind while they enjoy their journey at sea.

"At Grupo Vidanta, we continually strive to redefine luxury travel, and VidantaWorld's ELEGANT is the perfect embodiment of that vision," said Iván Chávez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. "This

one-of-a-kind luxury vessel

offers the exclusivity of a private yacht combined with the world-class amenities of a premier cruise line,

granting access to the globe's most desired destinations. Every moment on board captures the essence of

timeless elegance, blending

classic luxury with modern indulgence

like never before."

"We are excited to bring a truly unique product to the market with VidantaWorld's ELEGANT," said Martin Springer, president of BSM Cruise & Hospitality at Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. "With our 140 years of maritime expertise, we are proud to ensure that this vessel operates at the highest levels of safety and performance. Partnering with Grupo Vidanta on this incredible project allows us to deliver the gold standard of operational excellence for a seamless and luxurious experience at sea."

Before its official launch, VidantaWorld's ELEGANT will offer exclusive one-night escapes for guests of Vidanta Riviera Maya throughout this November and December. These special previews will allow guests to explore the ship and experience its grandeur firsthand.

Additional preview itineraries are also set to be announced, with some beginning as early as the

Christmas holiday week. Full itineraries for 2025 are also open for booking, including voyages to the Caribbean and Europe. Guests are encouraged to call for the most up-to-date itinerary information.

The ship will explore some of the world's most exclusive and hard-to-reach destinations, including tropical paradises in the Caribbean, the stunning volcanic landscapes of the Azores, the glamour of the French Riviera, the breathtaking coasts of Greece and Italy, and many more. Travelers can expect an ongoing rollout of new itineraries, with the latest information available at vidantaworld.

A hallmark of the VidantaWorld's ELEGANT experience is its unparalleled attention to service. With a nearly 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio, each traveler will enjoy personalized concierge service and a level of care designed to meet their every need. VidantaWorld's ELEGANT also provides a robust and elevated onboard culinary experience with 13 restaurants and lounges, featuring gourmet dishes crafted by renowned chefs using the finest local ingredients. Evenings come alive with live music and exclusive performances at Amura Lounge, while days are filled with curated cultural experiences and exciting onboard activities. Other high-end amenities include the Mosaico Lifestyle Boutique, featuring everyday essentials and unique souvenirs, alongside Modern Mexico, an onboard shopping experience highlighting Mexico's rich heritage and craftsmanship and offering a series of exclusive workshops. Additionally, the serene onboard spa offers comprehensive treatments, while the fitness center boasts panoramic sea views, creating a truly rejuvenating experience.

The launch of VidantaWorld's ELEGANT represents a significant milestone for Grupo Vidanta, expanding the company's renowned luxury and attention to detail to the seas and the most spectacular reaches of the earth. This new chapter in Grupo Vidanta's journey promises to set the bar even higher for the future of luxury cruising, offering guests an extraordinary experience where timeless sophistication blends seamlessly with modern indulgence.

For more information or to book your exclusive voyage, please visit vidantaworld or call 1-855-227-5685.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available here .

About GRUPO VIDANTA

Founded in 1974 by the visionary leader of the tourism industry, Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is the most important comprehensive developer of tourism services in

Mexico

and

Latin America, specializing in building and operating luxury vacation destinations, luxury resort hotel brands, real estate, golf courses, luxury beach clubs, mega yachts, luxury theme parks, innovative experiences, and spectacular entertainment centers in

Mexico.

The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality in the most coveted places on the coast of Mexico-Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya,

Los Cabos,

Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco,

Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and coming soon

East Cape. Their portfolio of world-class brands and experiences include such resort hotels as The Estates, AAA Five Diamond award-winning Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden, Ocean Breeze, among others; and the SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first-ever gondola at a beach resort.

Grupo Vidanta also is expanding its innovative approach to vacationing with VidantaWorld. With VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, Grupo Vidanta is taking its vision of luxury around the globe with a wide array of incredible 2025 itineraries. And the company is also proud to present VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, the world's ultimate entertainment and luxury destinations. At these destinations, guests can enjoy an ever-expanding variety of experiences that span from immersive shows to groundbreaking theme parks to one-of-a-kind events.

Grupo Vidanta also continues to pioneer innovative partnerships, including original collaborations such as Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, a permanent show located at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya and the only Cirque du Soleil theatrical and culinary experience in the world. Grupo Vidanta also has an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop spectacular professional golf courses within Vidanta's different destinations. And the company is proud to have partnered with

Grupo Salinas

to host the 2022-2024 PGA TOUR's Mexico Open at Vidanta, located at the award-winning Vidanta Vallarta Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxurious vacation homes and is responsible for developing the first privately built airport in

Mexico, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Listed by Forbes and Expansión as one of the best employers in

Mexico, Grupo Vidanta maintains a solid commitment to its employees and the communities where it operates through its continuous mission dedicated to promoting social and environmental efforts, as recognized by such global authorities as EarthCheck, and through its non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

