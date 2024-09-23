SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, (NYSE: INN ) (the "Company") today announced that it will report results for the third quarter of 2024 on Monday, November 4, 2024, after the closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly call on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using thislink . Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using thislink .A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, , until January 31, 2025.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging facilities with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of September

23, 2024, the Company's portfolio consisted of 96 assets, 54 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 14,256 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, , and follow on X at @SummitHotel_INN.

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

