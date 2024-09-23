Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces NYSE American Notice Of Delisting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a company engaged in operation management and and a digital security business in Hong Kong, today announced that on September 17, 2024, it received notification from NYSE Regulation of the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American" or the "Exchange") that it had suspended trading of the Company's ADS and of its determination to commence delisting proceedings of the Company's ADS from the Exchange pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low selling price of the Company's ADS. The Company plans to appeal the determination to the Exchange's Listing Qualifications Panel, although there can be no assurance that any such appeal will be successful.

The Company's ADS has begun trading under the trading symbol "DXFFY" on the OTC Pink operated on the OTC Markets system effective with the open of the markets on September 18, 2024.

Dunxin's CEO Longwen (Stanley) He commented, "Following a successful business restructuring, our operational management and financial health are robust, and the new ventures are already contributing to our revenue. Management remains confident in the company's future growth and is fully committed to cooperating with the Exchange during the appeal process."

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and a digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China. The Company was formerly a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China, but has suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of market in

China

and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in

China

and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at

. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

