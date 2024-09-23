The Nature Trust Of BC And GCT Global Container Terminals Lead Successful Boundary Bay Shoreline Clean Up

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 20 volunteers collected 175 lbs of garbage from the shoreline and surrounding area, helping to preserve the natural beauty and ecological of this vital coastal area.

Delta, BC, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nature Trust of BC (NTBC), in partnership with GCT Global Container Terminals (GCT), representatives from ILWU 502 and 514, local community groups and volunteers, hosted a successful shoreline cleanup in Boundary Bay on Monday, September 16. More than 20 volunteers collected 175 lbs of garbage from the shoreline and surrounding area, helping to preserve the natural beauty and ecological health of this vital coastal area.

Boundary Bay is a critical habitat for a wide range of species, including migratory birds, marine life, and plants. The shoreline cleanup was part of The Nature Trust of BC's ongoing efforts to protect and restore this valuable ecosystem.

"We are thrilled with the community turnout and the positive impact made today," said Dr. Jasper Lament, CEO, The Nature Trust of BC. "Every piece of trash removed from the shoreline helps to protect wildlife and maintain the ecological integrity of Boundary Bay. This event is a testament to the power of community action in conserving our natural spaces."

The Boundary Bay Shoreline Clean Up is one of many initiatives by The Nature Trust of BC and GCT Global Container Terminals aimed at engaging the public, employees and stakeholders in environmental stewardship. GCT Deltaport is one of the largest employers in Delta and is committed to activating resources that advance sustainability in the communities in which we operate.

Earlier this year, Global Container Terminals formed a strategic partnership with The Nature Trust of British Columbia to enhance conservation efforts, particularly in Boundary Bay's wetlands and estuaries. The collaboration emphasizes preserving biodiversity and ecological resilience in this Pacific area near the Canadian-U.S. border that is essential for various bird species.

“I'm incredibly proud of our team's continued participation in these initiatives and the positive impact we are making in our community. By working side by side on shoreline cleanups, we not only help to restore our natural spaces but also build connections across the community,” says Ben Hawk, Vice President, Operations, GCT Deltaport

GCT is actively working to improve environmental performance at its terminals by exceeding regulatory standards and embracing sustainable innovation. By reducing its emissions by more than 26% across its terminals, GCT has achieved the equivalent of removing 2,700 passenger vehicles from the road annually. The achievement reaffirms GCT's commitment to environmental stewardship, safety, and community development through its Global Commitment program and five-year ESG strategy.

About The Nature Trust of BC

The Nature Trust of British Columbia is a leading non-profit land conservation charity with over 50 years of success protecting and caring for B.C.'s most critical habitats. Since 1971, The Nature Trust of BC and its partners have acquired more than 73,000 hectares (180,000 acres) of ecologically significant land to save vulnerable wildlife, fish and plants.

About GCT Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals is a majority Canadian-owned container terminal operator in the Port of Vancouver. GCT has been making waves on the Vancouver waterfront for over a hundred years, dating back to 1907 when it started as Empire Stevedoring, playing a major role in developing Canada's Pacific Gateway in collaboration with supply chain partners. Today, GCT is operating two Green Marine certified gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta, with the capacity to handle over 3 million TEUs.

Visit or follow us @globalterminals to find out more about GCT.

Photos of the event for downloa



Media Inquiries:

The Nature Trust of BC

Alicia Collyear, Associate Director

...

604-558-1656



Global Container Terminals

Jennifer Perih, Manager, Corporate Affairs

...

604-267-5201

Attachment

Shoreline cleanup supports The Nature Trust of BC's ongoing efforts to protect and restore this valuable ecosystem.

CONTACT: Alicia Collyear The Nature Trust of BC 604-558-1656 ... Jennifer Perih Global Container Terminals 604-267-5201