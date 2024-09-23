The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. To Issue Third Quarter Financial Results On October 30
WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG ) expects to issue its third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30. The company expects to webcast a discussion of its results on Thursday, October 31, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at hanover.
About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit
hanover .
