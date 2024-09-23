Mindsdb Launches Conversational Enterprise-Ready AI That Shows You How It Thinks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MindsDB today announced the launch of Minds, a turnkey, private conversational AI designed to reason and orchestrate across real-time and historical enterprise data to answer questions for AI applications and agents.

With Minds, developers can move from prototyping to building production-ready AI applications in weeks, not months, and without requiring specialized AI expertise. These applications can reason and understand user requests in natural language, including use cases for conversational search, analytics, and triage.

"We're excited to be at the forefront of a new era of AI where natural language becomes the bridge between humans and their data. Minds will transform how businesses solve problems, accelerate innovation, and ultimately deliver amazing experiences for their customers," said Jorge Torres, CEO of MindsDB.

Transparent AI That Answers Complex Questions From Private Data

Designed as a workhorse for applications and agents, Minds answer questions across complex and diverse data environments. Minds perform transparent semantic query planning, showing users how they "think" through answering questions, as follows:



Minds are natural language fluent and understand user intent through conversation.

Based on that intent, Minds select the best data sources across databases, data warehouses, file systems, and applications, providing a unified view of an organization's data.

Minds then translate the question into a plan of queries, optimized and federated across the chosen data sources. Minds are also capable of applying calculations, such as sorting or structuring, needed to deliver the right answer.

Use Cases

In today's world, where nearly every software application is being transformed by AI, Minds enable the following features and use cases:

Conversational Search

Transform your product search and discovery capabilities into intelligent conversational experiences. Go beyond traditional keyword searches and capture user intent to deliver every relevant result in ways not previously possible without AI that understands meaning.

Conversational AI Analytics

Build products that enable non-data-experts to discover and explore data. Move beyond traditional reports and dashboards to give users the data and answers they need faster, allowing them to make better decisions in real-time.

Conversational AI Triage

Create customer experiences that accelerate user success by leveraging company knowledge. Go beyond traditional customer or user support systems, delivering accurate responses to common issues while escalating those that require more advanced attention. This saves time and reduces inefficiencies and errors in complex processes.

Enterprise Ready

Minds

address the growing need for enterprises to adopt and build conversational AI capabilities that can autonomously find answers from real enterprise data. Available as a turnkey, private solution, Minds ensures security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

Cloud Agnostic

Minds operate securely across any cloud or on-premises environment via Nvidia NIMs, and can also be deployed serverlessly in MindsDB's cloud. This flexibility ensures that both data and GenAI models run wherever enterprises need them.

Secure and Compliant

Minds

reveal and log their thought processes and actions. Developers can observe the detailed thinking behind Minds' ability to reason, enabling teams to optimize AI performance and build trust in its capabilities.

Availability

Organizations can schedule a live demo with the MindsDB team today to explore the power of the Minds private AI system.

About MindsDB

MindsDB enables organizations to move beyond prototyping to building production-ready AI applications-including conversational search, analytics, and triage-by allowing them to create Minds: private, turnkey AI systems that understand natural language requests and reason about how to find answers from any data. MindsDB is based in San Francisco and backed by top investors, including NVIDIA, Y Combinator, Mayfield, and Benchmark. For more information, visit MindsDB or follow MindsDB on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @MindsDB.

