Inaugural Conference Unites Experts In Death Administration

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals from across the country who specialize in assisting families with the burden of estate administration will be attending the PALS Summit on Oct. 23-25 at the Le Méridien Atlanta Perimeter.

PALS (Professionals of After Loss Services) is a national organization that brings together and trains professionals who provide administrative and logistical services to families after the death of a loved one. Co-founders and business owners Rachel Donnelly, Jasmine Hathaway and Mollie Lacher founded the organization in 2021 after seeing the need in the space during their personal journeys with loss. PALS is the only community of after loss professionals in the United States.

“Every year, millions of families are left overwhelmed and confused after the death of a loved one, facing not just emotional grief but an avalanche of logistics–from completing bureaucratic paperwork to finding accounts to handling digital legacies and personal belongings,” said Rachel Donnelly, co-founder of PALS.“Loss is a universal experience, and yet this rapidly maturing industry is still incredibly decentralized. That's why we're excited to host this one-of-a-kind conference.”

Special guest Matt Paxton, of the two-time Emmy-nominated show Legacy List with Matt Paxton and A&E's Hoarders, will be attending the welcome reception. Over 16 industry leaders will lead 14 learning workshops and breakout sessions during the three-day conference. Speakers will focus on ways to improve the services families receive from after loss professionals and strengthen attendees' businesses. Additional opportunities include networking, professional development, client resources and continuing education.

“If you're already operating in the after loss space and seeking a community of peers or to learn best practices, we hope you'll join us. If you're a professional considering adding an after loss service line, this summit will be perfect for you, too,” said Donnelly.“PALS aims to be a supportive and unifying force for after loss professionals, and we want you to join us in Atlanta this October.”

Conference registration is $525 for members and $599 for non-members. For additional PALS Summit information, including special room rates and schedule details, visit afterlosspros.com/summit.

PALS brings together professionals who are passionate about filling the gap in support for families struggling to manage the administrative and logistical tasks of settling an estate while grieving the death of a loved one. PALS provides online education to teach others how to become after loss professionals, a membership, and a business affiliate program for this burgeoning community. For additional PALS information, visit

