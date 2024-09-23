Arciera Home Care Set To Redefine Excellence In Home Care Services In Chicago's Northern Suburbs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arciera Co-Founders, Mark Segal and Katherine Paul

Mark Segal and Katherine Paul are thrilled to announce the launch of Arciera Home Care, a new home care agency that promises to elevate the standards of care.

- Mark Segal, Co-FounderBUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Segal and Katherine Paul are thrilled to announce the launch of Arciera Home Care, a groundbreaking home care agency that promises to elevate the standards of care and service in Chicago's northern suburbs. Founded on the principles of maximizing quality of life, empowering independence and fostering joy, Arciera Home Care aims to surpass traditional agency norms by delivering an exceptional level of personalized service and care through its white-glove approach.Mark Segal, co-founder, has identified a clear need for a superior level of service that exceeds client expectations. With this vision in mind, Mark Segal and Katherine Paul are introducing a new era of home care that prioritizes genuine connection and unparalleled customer service over simply assistance.To achieve its elevated level of care, training and care delivery are led by Maria Fidanza, RN, BSN, Director of Nursing, who brings to Arciera more than 30 years of clinical work in home care and home health. Each caregiver receives more than two times the initial and annual training required by the State and is trained as an Alzheimer's and dementia specialist through an Alzheimer's Association recognized program."At Arciera Home Care, we are passionate about redefining what it means to provide home care services," said Mark Segal. "Our goal is to go above and beyond industry standards, offering a level of care that truly makes a difference in the lives of our clients and their families."Arciera Home Care will differentiate itself through its commitment to a comprehensive personalized approach. From the initial consultation through ongoing care, the agency tailors its services to meet the unique needs and preferences of each individual client. Whether it's assistance with daily activities, specialized care for medical conditions, or companionship, Arciera Home Care will deliver with excellence."We know first-hand the challenges of a loved one's journey for both the individual and the broader family," added Katherine Paul. "We are dedicated to elevating our clients' experiences with compassionate, personalized service that truly feels like family."Arciera Home Care's commitment to exceeding expectations extends beyond caregiving to encompass proactive communication, attention to detail, and a genuine desire to foster meaningful relationships with clients and their families.Mark and Katherine are introducing Arciera Home Care to the community at their Grand Opening Event at Arciera's office at 975 Weiland Road, Suite 130, Buffalo Grove, on Tuesday, October 8th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.For more information about Arciera Home Care and its innovative approach to home care services, please visit or contact Mark Segal at 847-939-6585 or ....About Arciera Home Care:Arciera Home Care is a pioneering home care agency founded by Mark Segal and Katherine Paul, dedicated to redefining excellence in personalized caregiving services. Serving Chicago's northern suburbs, Arciera Home Care is committed to setting a new standard of care through compassion, integrity, and superior customer service.Media Contact:Mark Segal and Katherine Paul, Co-Founders......847-939-6585

