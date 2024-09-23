'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' Actor Shakti Arora Drops Pictures In His Dapper Avatar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Shakti Arora, who is best known for his breakthrough performances in 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', has shared a bunch of pictures from his recent visit to a hotel.

Taking to his Instagram, Shakti shared a set of vibrant pictures in his cool and stylish avatar. He wrote in the caption, "Kaafi din baad aaye yahan?? Acha laga.. Aate raha Karo.. (with heart emoji)."

In the pictures, the, 'Ye Hai Aashiqui' fame was smiling happily with his hands in his pocket. For the picture-perfect-moment, Shakti opted for a brown colour denim shirt with a white t-shirt along with black jeans and black goggles. In the picture, Shakti is seen wearing a square neck chain, making his appearance more modish.

In the other pictures, Shakti gives glimpses of the inner side of the hotel as he continues his swag with all the charm.

Soon after his pictures surfaced online, fans flooded the comments with praiseworthy messages for the actor.

A fan wrote, "You have proven that you are the best person who deserves to have an army like Shakti Arora's fans."

Another one wrote, "You are like an inspiration Shakti sir and whenever I see you I fell for you. the best actor ever."

Shakti made his television debut in 2006 with horror-thriller 'Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai' and later played Kamran in Sony SAB's 'Left Right Left' the same year. In 2007, he signed Star Plus's medical-based series 'Dill Mill Gaye' for the supporting role of Sumit.

After a two-year break, he returned to television in 2009 as Jigar Thakkar in a family drama 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby'.

Shakti has also been a part of numerous shows such as 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka', 'Kundali Bhagya' and more that gained him high popularity for his conviction and magnetic presence.

From June 2023 to June 2024, he portrayed Ishaan Bhosale in StarPlus's 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' opposite actress Bhavika Sharma.

