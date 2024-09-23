WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" wasteconnection and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here . Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until October 31, 2024, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #1135108.

Waste Connections may participate in investor conferences and presentations throughout the year. A schedule of investor events can be found by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" wasteconnection .

During the 24-hour period prior to any scheduled presentations, the Company will post any presentation slides on its website under "News & Events."

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections (wasteconnections ) is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves approximately nine million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 46 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S. and Canada, as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation and focused on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. Visit wasteconnections/sustainability for more information and updates on our progress towards targeted achievement.