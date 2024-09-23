عربي


ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES


9/23/2024 4:16:20 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF )

10/3/2024

10/3/2024

10/18/2024

$0.0655 per share of investment income




AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB )

10/3/2024

10/3/2024

10/18/2024

$0.03961 per share of investment income

With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.03961, which represents an increase of $0.00372 from the $0.03589 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

