Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Date
9/23/2024 4:16:20 PM
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE:
AFB ] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2024.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 02/15/53
2.71
%
2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46
2.68
%
3) Prosper Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54
2.40
%
4) Greenwood Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54
2.29
%
5) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53
2.15
%
6) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54
1.94
%
7) Public Authority for Colorado Energy Series 2008 6.50%, 11/15/38
1.87
%
8) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53
1.87
%
9) Denton Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 08/15/48
1.83
%
10) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2024-2 5.00%, 05/01/53
1.82
%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
11.47
%
Prepay Energy
7.34
%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
7.08
%
Airport
5.17
%
Toll Roads/Transit
3.28
%
Electric Utility
2.46
%
Higher Education - Private
2.31
%
Industrial Development - Industry
2.11
%
Tobacco Securitization
1.87
%
Water & Sewer
1.82
%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
1.80
%
Industrial Development - Airline
1.76
%
Port
1.75
%
Senior Living
0.61
%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.52
%
SUBTOTAL
51.35
%
Tax Supported
Local G.O.
17.56
%
State G.O.
7.21
%
Special Tax
5.67
%
State Lease
0.57
%
Assessment District
0.18
%
SUBTOTAL
31.19
%
Guaranteed
15.43
%
Prerefunded/ETM
0.99
%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.77
%
SUBTOTAL
0.77
%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.27
%
SUBTOTAL
0.27
%
Total
100.00
%
State Breakdown
Texas
20.17
%
Illinois
9.38
%
New York
6.61
%
Florida
5.98
%
California
5.54
%
Wisconsin
4.83
%
Michigan
4.54
%
Massachusetts
3.88
%
South Carolina
3.88
%
Pennsylvania
3.52
%
New Jersey
3.30
%
Louisiana
2.84
%
Georgia
2.44
%
Colorado
2.33
%
Arizona
1.99
%
Ohio
1.90
%
Washington
1.90
%
Nevada
1.65
%
Nebraska
1.61
%
Alabama
1.46
%
Oklahoma
1.20
%
Minnesota
1.13
%
Iowa
0.97
%
Virginia
0.88
%
Indiana
0.85
%
Utah
0.77
%
North Carolina
0.76
%
New Hampshire
0.63
%
Tennessee
0.60
%
North Dakota
0.43
%
Maryland
0.37
%
Arkansas
0.34
%
Puerto Rico
0.32
%
Oregon
0.22
%
Connecticut
0.19
%
Alaska
0.18
%
South Dakota
0.14
%
Other
0.27
%
Total Investments
100.00
%
Credit Quality Breakdown
AAA
18.72
%
AA
29.69
%
A
27.43
%
BBB
17.27
%
BB
3.97
%
B
0.14
%
CCC
0.12
%
D
0.18
%
Not Rated
1.22
%
Pre-refunded Bonds
0.99
%
Short Term Investments
0.27
%
Total
100.00
%
Bonds by Maturity
Less than 1 Year
0.45
%
1 To 5 Years
2.43
%
5 To 10 Years
6.16
%
10 To 20 Years
21.24
%
20 To 30 Years
55.34
%
More than 30 Years
14.38
%
Other
0.00
%
Total Net Assets
100.00
%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
13.08
%
Average Coupon:
4.59
%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00
%
Investment Operations:
0.36
%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00
%
Tender Option Bonds:
7.37
%
VMTP Shares:
14.81
%
VRDP Shares:
16.78
%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.32%*
Average Maturity:
10.66 Years
Effective Duration:
11.09 Years
Total Net Assets:
$365.87 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$12.73
Total Number of Holdings:
165
Portfolio Turnover:
55.00
%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 7.37% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.81% in issued and outstanding VMTPs, 16.78% in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.36% in investment
operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $88,275,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
