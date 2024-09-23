(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DXC Company (“DXC” or“the Company”) (NYSE: DXC) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DXC securities between May 26, 2021, and May 16, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/DXC .

Case Details

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, the Company misrepresented its ongoing "transformation journey" and the Company's ability to integrate previously acquired companies and business systems. The complaint continues to allege that while touting its ongoing success in implementing that integration, DXC repeatedly stressed its commitment to reducing the Company's restructuring and transaction, separation, and integration ("TSI") costs in order to increase its free cashflow and "unleash [its] true earnings power." In truth, Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company was only able to reduce its restructuring and TSI costs by limiting its integration efforts. As a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of DXC common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period. DXC also announced it would need to spend an additional $250 million to achieve the restructuring and integration process it falsely claimed to have been successfully implementing during the Class Period. These disclosures caused the price of DXC common stock to decline nearly 17%, from $19.88 per share to $16.52 per share.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in DXC you have until October 1, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

