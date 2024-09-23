Bullish Bendpak Breaks Ground On Industrial Complex

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phase one underway on 33-acre site in Alabama

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future looks bright at BendPak Inc. Company executives gathered with local leaders on Sept. 10 to officially break ground for the massive new Industrial Complex the global garage equipment is building on 33 acres in Mobile County, Ala.

“In times when some companies may choose a more conservative approach due to economic uncertainties, BendPak has always embraced a bullish mindset,” said Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO.“We've consistently invested in our infrastructure and capabilities, and these bold moves have not only sustained us, but have driven our continuous growth. The new BendPak Industrial Complex is a testament to our confidence in the future and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

The complex will feature several expansive multi-use buildings designed to provide an optimal environment for light manufacturing and assembly, product development and testing, and comprehensive distribution, marketing and sales support. It is located just a couple miles from BendPak's East Coast campus .

“We are thrilled to welcome BendPak to its third site in the wonderful city of Mobile,” said Stephen McNair, director of external affairs, City of Mobile.“Its continued investment in our community speaks volumes about the growth and potential of our region. With the Alabama Port Authority and APM Terminals expansion plus the increasing opportunities in Mobile, we are proud to see companies like BendPak contributing to our economic development and creating new jobs for our residents.”

BendPak Industrial Complex's strategic layout has been meticulously planned to streamline supply chain and distribution operations, minimizing handling time and enhancing efficiency. Due to the massive size of the project, it is being built in phases, with phase one expected to be complete in fall 2025. As BendPak continues to scale operations, the new site offers the flexibility to accommodate future growth and expanded manufacturing initiatives.

Gaillard Builders Inc. is serving as general contractor on the project, working with Clark, Geer, Latham and Associates, Inc., and Metcalfe & Company, Inc.

Since its founding in 1965, BendPak has evolved into the world's largest supplier of car lifts and automotive service equipment. Brands operating under the BendPak umbrella include Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, MaxJax®, and ErgochairTM. Products include a wide range of lifts, wheel service equipment, pipe benders, air compressors, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and more. In recent years, the company has added specialty consumer products to the mix, including boat lifts, CooleeTM portable air coolers, and JackPak® portable power packs.

The growth of the privately held company has led to substantial real estate development. In just the last four years, BendPak has expanded its Santa Paula, Calif., campus; bought, built, and expanded its East Coast campus; and established a new state-of-the-art global headquarters in Agoura Hills, Calif.

Learn more about BendPak at BendPak.com or call (805) 933-9970.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and ErgochairTM. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.



