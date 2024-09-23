Life Time To Host Complimentary GLP-1, Weight Loss Livestream Event With Chief Science Officer And Experts September 25

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Educational panel available for free via the Life Time App 6:00-7:30 p.m. CT



CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With interest in and demand for GLP-1 peptides continuing to explode, Life Time

(NYSE: LTH ) announced today that it will host a complimentary, informational livestreamed panel on September 25. The event is available to everyone via the complimentary Life Time App, and features insights from Life Time Chief Science Officer James LaValle, MIORA Medical Director Dr. Gregory Pippert and MIORA Senior Director and elite personal trainer Cliff Edberg.

The event will feature:

What are GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptides) and how they work

Who are candidates for these medications

Maximizing results and minimizing potential side effects The importance of strength training and diet with GLP-1s

"We always prioritize evidence-based guidance to ensure our members receive the most reliable, science-based guidance to support all aspects of their health journeys. As part of this, GLP-1s need to be addressed," said James LaValle, Life Time Chief Science Officer and Chair of the International Peptide Society. "When it comes to understanding the benefits and considerations of GLP-1s as well as potential risks, credible education is critical. To this, we bring a 30-plus-year commitment to scientific integrity and comprehensive wellness."

The live panel event is the first of several livestreamed educational events planned in the areas of longevity, performance and anti-aging. Through Life Time MIORA, clients receive a consultation, followed by a diagnostic blood draw and Metabolic Code assessment to determine their vitality and wellness through fifteen unique biomarkers. An individualized care plan follows and is designed to overcome metabolic challenges, including proprietary, medically curated peptides, including GLP-1s when appropriate. Bioidentical hormones, red light therapy, uniquely-formulated IV therapies and other treatment options are also available as necessary for each individual's needs.

To watch the livestream, everyone can download the complimentary Life Time app in the Apple or Google stores and tune in automatically. It will begin at 6:00pm CT and viewers are encouraged to log in early.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 45,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

