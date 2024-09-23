CPC Management Announces New General Counsel Lisa Ottomanelli

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CPC Management LLC (CPCM) continues to grow with the hire of Lisa Ottomanelli as its General Counsel. Ottomanelli will succeed Harold Goss, who is retiring later this year.

Lisa Ottomanelli is a seasoned professional with more than 10 years of experience serving as in-house counsel for a variety of industries. Most recently, Lisa served as the Head of Legal for Ethos Veterinary Health, a of more than 140 specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals in North America. Prior to going in-house, Lisa was an associate with Latham & Watkins in the Finance Department where she represented lenders, borrowers and sponsors in complex financing transactions. She earned her bachelor's degree in political science from Columbia University and her Juris Doctor from Pepperdine Law. She will provide strategic legal counsel and oversee the legal functions of CPCM, CPC, and its portfolio of operating companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Lisa as our new Legal Counsel. With her experience navigating complex legal landscapes, we are confident she will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction and safeguarding our interests as well as those of our operating companies," said Wiley Curran, CPC Principal and Co-Founder. "She will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and support our operating companies in the Five Key Battles®."

About CPC

CPC is a diversified holding company spanning a wide variety of industries. It is owned by large family offices and successful entrepreneurs that are collectively aligned around long-term decision making and wealth creation. It was formed from the merger of Curran Companies' and C3 Capital's management teams and seeks to buy one to two companies a year and invest $60 million to $120 million+ per company into control positions. CPC does not use enterprise leverage to fund acquisitions, instead focusing management teams to excel in the Five Key Battles®: People, Systems and Processes, Execution, Customer Intimacy, and Product Leadership. Prior to forming CPC, the management team invested in more than 100 businesses covering a wide variety of industries. Learn more at .

