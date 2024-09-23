Michael O. Gregory's Military Memoir Hits The Spotlight At Major Book Events In Canada And Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shiny Bayonet

“Shiny Bayonet” to be featured in The Maple Staple Booth at the Frankfurt Fair and The Word On The Street Toronto.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael O. Gregory's powerful book, “Shiny Bayonet” , is set to make a significant impact at two prestigious literary events this fall. This gripping military history account will be prominently displayed at The Maple Staple Booth during both the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street's 35th Annual Festival.The Frankfurt Book Fair, known for its vast international presence and vibrant industry engagement, will run from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt. As the world's largest book fair, it attracts a diverse audience from over 100 countries, making it the perfect venue for Gregory's intense exploration of early Vietnam War combat.In addition, the book will be featured at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a celebrated festival that highlights Canadian and Indigenous voices. Scheduled for September 28-29, 2024, at Queen's Park Circle, Toronto, this vibrant event offers a dynamic marketplace for literature and a platform for engaging with diverse narratives.Gregory's“Shiny Bayonet” details the harrowing experiences of Operation Shiny Bayonet, the first major combat operation for the 1 Battalion (Airborne), 12th Cavalry Regiment. This operation, marked by its initial casualties and transformative experiences, provides an unflinching look at the realities of war.Attendees at both events will have the opportunity to experience“Shiny Bayonet” firsthand at The Maple Staple Booth. The Maple Staple Bookstore, an independent Canadian bookstore, will showcase Gregory's book at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Hall 5.1, C35, and The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival situated in Zone B, near Stage B.For readers who can't attend the events,“Shiny Bayonet” is available on Amazon and other major online bookstores. Stay updated on the latest news and exclusive content by following The Maple Staple on Facebook at facebook/TheMapleStapleBookstore and Instagram at instagram/themaplestaplebookstore.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

