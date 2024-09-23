PURE International Engages In The Saint Jude Charity Tournament: A Strong Statement For Health And Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

St. Jude Ride - Drivers following

St. Jude Ride - 100k run

St. Jude Ride - starting grid

PURE International supports the Saint Jude Charity in Miami, donating products while promoting healthy lifestyles and community engagement.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This past weekend, PURE International Corporation participated in the St. Jude Charity Cycling and Running Tournament powered by Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine and presented by KD in Broward County, Miramar, which saw several hundred participants take part. The participants were divided into three groups: two groups completed a 100-kilometer course at different speeds, while a third group covered a 50-kilometer ride.PURE International made a significant contribution by donating their products PURE Natural Alpine Springwater and their PURE Sports Nutrition - BCAA to support the athletes. This initiative highlights PURE International's commitment to healthy lifestyles and its sense of social responsibility within the community.David Schiwietz, President of PURE International, commented: "It fills me with great joy and pride that we were able to support this important event. Our involvement in such initiatives is not only a way to give back to the community but also a testament to how much we value healthy lifestyles and social responsibility. We look forward to continuing to be part of such initiatives in the future and helping to drive positive change."PURE International also announced plans to continue participating in similar events and initiatives in the future, remaining committed to supporting social causes.

