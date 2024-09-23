Altcoins Surge After Fed Rate Cut

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Prices for altcoins aresurging days after the U.S. Reserve lowered interest rates by 50-basispoints.

Total3, an that tracks the capitalization of the top 125 cryptocurrencies, excluding %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH), has risen 6% since the U.S. central cut rates.

That’s ahead of Bitcoin’s 4% gain and Ethereum’s 5% increase in recent days.

Altcoins are other than and Ethereum.

Some altcoins, such as %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) and %Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: $BCH), have gained as much as 10% since the rate cut announcement on Sept. 18.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate reduction has sent investors rushing back into riskier assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s price has touched $64,000 U.S. in recent days, its highest level in more than a month.

Analysts expect more gains in digital coins and tokens in coming months as the U.S. Federal Reserve telegraphs more rate cuts ahead.