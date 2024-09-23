Iron Ore Prices Hit One-Year Low As China’S Demand Weakens

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The iron ore faces a significant downturn, with prices hitting a one-year low due to China's weakening demand and uneven economic recovery.



The commodity's future contracts closed lower on Monday, reflecting growing concerns among investors and experts.



China's Dalian Commodity Exchange saw the January iron ore contrac drop by 4.5%. It settled at 658.5 yuan per ton, the lowest since August 17, 2023. This sharp decline highlights the fragile state of the global iron ore market.



Analysts at Westpac point to China's struggling sector as a key factor. New housing starts have slowed, and infrastructure projects fail to compensate for this decline. These issues contribute to the overall weak demand outlook.







Despite the gloomy picture, iron ore production in China has increased. From January to August, production rose by 4.1% compared to the previous year. This growth in supply further exacerbates the price pressure on the commodity.



China's stainless steel exports have reached record levels, jumping 33.4% year-on-year in August. This surge indicates Chinese mills are increasingly turning to global markets. They seek to offset weak domestic demand by boosting their international presence.



The People's Bank of China has taken steps to stimulate the economy. It provided 14-day funds to banks at a lower interest rate. This move signals the central bank's intention to implement more monetary stimulus measures.



However, analysts caution that this financing operation alone does not constitute a major policy easing.



China's economy continues to grapple with slower growth despite various policies aimed at boosting consumption.



The world's second-largest economy faces persistent challenges in reviving its economic momentum.



Speculation about Beijing accelerating monetary easing has intensified. This follows the Federal Reserve's larger-than-expected rate cut last week.



The global economic landscape remains uncertain as major economies adjust their policies to navigate these challenging times.

