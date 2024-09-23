'Elevated 250 Million People Out Of Poverty In India...': PM Modi At UN's Summit Of The Future 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday said the country has elevated 250 million people out of poverty in India. He was addressing the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

He said that while prioritising sustainable development,“we will have to ensure human welfare, food and security”.

The Indian Prime Minister also called for reforms in the global institutions, saying these are essential for global peace and development.



Speaking at Summit of the Future at the UN, PM Narendra Modi says, " Today, I am here to bring here the voice of the one-sixth of the humanity... We have elevated 250 million people out of poverty in India and we have shown that sustainable development can be successful. We are ready to share this experience of success with Global South."

"Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance." Speaking at the 79th UN General Assembly session , PM Modi says, "While on one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, cyber security, maritime and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition."



PM Modi says, "For India, one earth, one family and one future is a commitment."

PM Modi says,“For safe and responsible use of technology, balance regulation is needed. We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier. for global good, India is ready to share its DPI. For India, One Earth One Family One Future is a commitment.” "In the biggest elections of human history held in June, people of India gave me the opportunity to serve them for a third straight time. Today, I have come bringing the voice of one-sixth humanity to you. When we talk about global future, then human-centric approach should be our priority. Prioritising sustainable development, we will have to ensure human welfare, food and health security," says PM Modi.

| PM Modi US visit LIVE: 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', PM Modi at UNGA Here are top quotes from PM Modi's address at the UN:| Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc has 'psychologically broken' Modi: 'From 56 inch...'