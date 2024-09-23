What's Next For Pepe?

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Analyst ZEUS predicts a bullish short-term for Pepe (PEPE) based on current dynamics.

The analyst notes that the overall market sentiment appears bullish, especially with the recent surge in Bitcoin's (BTC) price. A key highlight is the prediction that could climb to $85,000, a move that would likely benefit Pepe, which is predicted to reach $1 soon, and other cryptocurrencies. ZEUS underscores the importance of closely monitoring market developments, as they could signal opportunities for significant gains.

The expert discusses the influence of macroeconomic factors and institutional investments on the crypto market. He points to MicroStrategy's continued Bitcoin acquisition strategy as a significant factor that could drive market momentum. The company's active buying of Bitcoin, predicted to hit $150,000, is viewed as a strong signal of institutional confidence, which could encourage broader market participation. The potential implementation of a stimulus package in China is also noted as a key factor that could inject liquidity into global markets, indirectly benefiting the cryptocurrency sector. The analyst suggests that such developments might create a favorable environment for explosive growth in Pepe and similar digital assets.

ZEUS, who has been bullish on Pepe, also delves into the potential impact of US crypto policies on Bitcoin and the overall market landscape. He argues that a shift toward pro-crypto regulations in the United States could attract substantial capital inflows, driving Bitcoin prices higher. This scenario could create ripple effects across the crypto space, particularly for Pepe, which the analyst identifies as a crypto with high growth potential.

Pepe Technical Analysis: How is the Meme Coin Looking Today?

Looking at in-depth analysis, we see that the price has been moving close to the middle and upper bands, which suggests moderate upward momentum but also implies that PEPE is within a consolidation phase. The current price is around 0.00000808 USDT, fluctuating between 0.00000822 and 0.00000806 USDT, with a minor downward movement. The bands are not expanding dramatically, indicating reduced volatility.

4-hour PEPE/USDT Chart | Source: TradingView

On the other hand, the Average Directional Index shows a reading of 22.83, which is relatively low. This suggests that the strength of the trend is weak at the moment, and PEPE/USDT is neither in a strong uptrend nor a downtrend. Typically, an ADX below 25 indicates a lack of strong directional momentum. The ADX line is falling, which confirms the weakening trend strength and suggests that the market is likely to remain range-bound in the short term.