We The Women In Dubai: Award-Winning Leader Suhaila Ghubash To Speak On Empowering Emirati Women

In the UAE, the advancement of women, particularly in leadership roles, is more than just a trend-it is a key priority ingrained in the nation's policies and culture. Guided by the foresight of the country's leadership, Emirati women are breaking barriers across industries, from and to arts and entrepreneurship.

One such Emirati woman is an award-winning strategic leader, Suhaila Ghubash, who's spent over 24 years transforming Dubai's event landscape, shaping some of the city's most iconic festivals and campaigns.

Her extensive experience in ideating, planning, and executing high-profile citywide festivals has earned her recognition as one of the foremost figures in the events and retail sector, embodying the spirit of a nation committed to excellence.

From spearheading Dubai's renowned annual events, such as Dubai Summer Surprises, Dubai Fitness Challenge, and UAE Union Day, Suhaila's work resonates with both residents and tourists.

Each of these initiatives, overseen by her, showcases the UAE's ability to merge its rich traditions with the demands of a modern, global audience.

