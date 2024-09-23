UAE: From Beans To Toppings, This App Lets You Craft Your Perfect Coffee Experience

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:21 PM

In a world where convenience reigns supreme, a new app is redefining the coffee experience for aficionados across the UAE and beyond.

The innovative mobile app 'BEANZ' serves as a personalised hub, enabling users to discover top speciality coffee shops, place orders in advance, bypass long lines, and access exclusive rewards-all from a single, user-friendly platform.

“The birth of BEANZ came from a mix of frustration and love. It was fuelled by both my own love for speciality coffee combined with the frustrations I faced as a customer sometimes while getting held up at the shop's traffic," says Ali S., co-founder of the app.

"I was determined to create a solution that not only made ordering and picking up coffee easier and faster but also provided a global loyalty programme connecting people to great local coffee shops-and that solution, of course, became BEANZ," he adds, reflecting on the inspiration behind the venture.

Initially launched in 2021, BEANZ emerged from a desire to enhance coffee culture in the UAE while streamlining the ordering process.

Recognising the region's distinct coffee culture, where people often gather in coffee shops with friends and family, BEANZ was designed to offer a convenient alternative that stands out from the crowded delivery market.

Originally introduced in Al Ain, the app is now operating throughout the UAE, Oman, and Qatar, with plans for further expansion across the GCC.

With BEANZ, users can craft their coffee experience from start to finish, selecting everything from coffee beans to milk and toppings, as well as non-coffee options from partner cafés.

The app features an innovative order management system that automates the process, enabling customers to quickly place orders and helping coffee shops minimise wait times.

“It bridges the gap between coffee shops and coffee lovers by not only making it the most convenient app to pick up your coffee with but also a popular gifting app that lets you gift your besties their favourite drinks or menu items from their favourite coffee shops,” Ali explains.

“Coffee is not just a drink; it is a big part of socialising that brings people together, and as our source of inspiration, we hope to have the same effect for both our customers and partners," he adds.

Once an order is placed through the app, customers can pick it up curbside while remaining in their vehicles or collect it inside the store, skipping long waits. For dine-in customers, scanning a QR code allows them to browse the menu, place orders, make payments, and collect loyalty stamps-all in one seamless experience.

The app's unique digital stamp card for free coffees and gifting features, designed to enhance customer engagement, is also a delight for coffee aficionados.

Looking towards the future, Ali expresses a bold vision for the app:“Our aim is not only to make our app accessible to all the coffee lovers in the region but also to take it global. Everyone should have an easier, faster, and more fruitful experience when ordering their coffee, and we're striving to provide everybody with that same standard.”

By partnering with a carefully curated selection of coffee shops in the UAE, the venture aims to provide a platform for independent local brands to reach a broader audience.

