Zieda's Beauty Lounge Launches The First Of Its Kind Korean Scalp Treatment In Dubai

Dubai, UAE – 29 August 2024: Zieda Beauty Lounge introduces its newest Stem Cell hair treatment, a state-of-the-art from Korea, the first of its kind in Dubai. This exclusive procedure boasts a 13% concentration of stem cells, using a Galvanic machine and premium

products. Designed to address recent hair challenges, the personalised caters to each individual's scalp to target and provide effective results.

In the aftermath of summer's harsh effects, such as dryness and water damage, taking care of the skin on the head is just as important as nourishing the rest of the skin. The multi-step treatment is created to address hair concerns by promoting hair growth, improving hair thickness, density and nourishing the scalp. To ensure that the session is catered to each person, a microscopic consultation and diagnosis is carried out before and after the treatment to ensure optimal results.

The 360 Stem Cell journey at Zieda Beauty Lounge begins with a therapeutic massage to create an overall relaxing spa-like atmosphere. The treatment makes use of aromatic oils massaged into the scalp and sealed using the galvanic sealing brush with red and blue LED lights. This is complemented by a scalp scrub, steaming to lock in the treatment and shampooing. A unique Y-Stick treatment will then be used to remove any residual metal components left in the hair, allowing better absorption of the hair growth tonic which is then locked in by the T-stick infusion. To complete the experience the hair is styled and finished for a glamorous final look.

The Founder of Zieda's beauty Lounge, Zieda Sharipova, said“I spent a month-long in Korea researching multiple hair and skin treatments and was truly amazed by this Stem Cell treatment. I knew immediately that I wanted to bring this innovative technology back to Dubai.” She added,“We are proud to be the first lounge in the Dubai to offer this specific treatment. My mission is to ensure that our clients experience the best in advanced hair and skin care, combining technology with exceptional service to deliver transformative outcomes.”