First Regional Investment Symposium For AI Data Center And Energy Investment In South East Europe

London/Athens UK – 23 September 2024 – Markets Group has announced the inaugural Frontier Markets Symposium, scheduled to take place in Athens 2-3 April 2025. As Athens, Istanbul, Sofia and Bucharest undergo considerable expansion in digital infrastructure this timely forum for investors, leaders, and key stakeholders will explore the substantial investment opportunities within these thriving regional data center markets.

Offering the first comprehensive analysis of Frontier data center markets, leading investors will provide their perspectives on the outlook for deals, mergers, and acquisitions, real estate and edge across the region, offering insights into recent market activities and their implications.

A focus on readiness for AI and its transformative impact on data centers will also factor into the discussions, how to meet the demand for increased renewable energy demand, the symposium will explore how regional grids are responding to this challenge and financing the energy infrastructure transition.

The symposium is designed for investors and private equity leaders, data center industry executives, government agencies, energy providers, real estate developers, AI specialists and policymakers across south-eastern Europe.

Platform Frontier Markets will be held on 3 April 2025 on the Athenian Riviera.