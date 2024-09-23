Nothing Phone Announces 50% Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, the fastest-growing brand in the country with 567% growth in H1 2024, announced incredible discounts on the latest and most sought-after Nothing and CMF products, for upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Nothing Phone (2a):

The Phone (2a) features the Dimensity 7200 Pro processor and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging. It has 50 MP + 50 MP rear cameras, a 32 MP front camera, and a 6.7” AMOLED display with 1,300 nits peak brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Running on Nothing OS 2.6 with Android 14, it offers enhanced widgets and AI features. The Phone (2a) was a bestseller and sold 60k units in 60 minutes on launch day. For the Big Billion Days 2024 sale, Phone (2a) will be available at

₹18,999

(including a bank discount of ₹1,000). Additionally, customers can get the Power 65W for just ₹1999 with the Phone (2a), available at Flipkart or select retail stores.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus:

The Phone (2a) Plus, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, triple 50 MP camera system, a first for Nothing smartphones. The front camera will now capture 4K video at 30 FPS, an upgrade from the previous model. All three sensors support direct 50 MP photo output, HDR photo capture, and 4K video recording. Phone (2a) Plus features 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits peak brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 50W Fast Charging for up to two days of use. Running on Android 14, it promises three years of software updates and four years of security updates. Available in two metallic colorways, the Phone (2a) Plus will be sold at

₹23,999

(including a bank discount of ₹2,000) during Big Billion Days. Additionally, customers can get the Power 65W for just ₹1999 with the Phone (2a) Plus, available at Flipkart or select retail stores.