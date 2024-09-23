Joyce Willard Teal Debuts learning 1, 2, 3's with Seth and Friends: An Educational Journey into the World of Numbers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seth and his friends learn numbers together in this colourful and fun children's book.

Joyce Willard Teal Debuts 1, 2, 3's with Seth and Friends: An Educational Journey into the World of Numbers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrated children's author Joyce Willard Teal is excited to announce the release of her new book, Learning 1, 2, 3's with Seth and Friends. This charming and innovative introduces young readers to the basics of counting, transforming numbers into an adventure filled with discovery and fun.

Learning 1, 2, 3's with Seth and Friends takes children on a journey with Seth and his diverse group of friends as they explore the world of numbers. Through colorful illustrations and engaging scenarios, each number comes to life, making learning an exciting experience for young minds.

"Numbers are the foundation of so much learning, and I wanted to create a book that makes this early educational experience joyful and engaging," said Joyce Willard Teal. "Seth and his friends bring a sense of adventure to counting that I hope will inspire a love of learning in every child who reads it."

The book's interactive elements encourage children to actively participate, making it a valuable tool for parents and educators alike. Whether it's through counting games or recognizing numbers in different settings, Learning 1, 2, 3's with Seth and Friends supports early numeracy in a fun and accessible way.

Praise for Learning 1, 2, 3's with Seth and Friends

Parents and educators are already praising the book for its creative approach to teaching numbers. "My child is not only learning to count but is also genuinely excited about exploring numbers in everyday life," said one parent. "This book is a wonderful addition to any child's library."

Published by Golden State Press

Golden State Press, based on California's western coast, is the premier agency behind the book's promotion. With nearly two decades of expertise in content creation and publicity, Golden State Press is dedicated to enhancing the visibility and impact of self-publishing authors.

Learning 1, 2, 3's with Seth and Friends is available now in hardcover, paperback ($7.99), and eBook in Amazon, and other book distribution platforms. This book is an essential resource for parents and educators looking to nurture early numeracy skills in children.

About Joyce Willard Teal:

Joyce Willard Teal is an award-winning author with a passion for creating educational and entertaining books for children. Her work is celebrated for its ability to inspire young readers and support early childhood development. You can check out her website at for more details on her and her works.



