Vegetable Analogue Of Fish Meat Printed On 3D Printer In China
By Alimat Aliyeva
A group of Chinese scientists from Zhejiang University has
created vegetable imitations of yellow humpback meat that can be
produced using a 3D printer, Azernews reports.
According to experts, the finished products turned out to be
very similar to real fish. To achieve similarity with the structure
of the yellow humpback's flesh, the team performed a CT scan and
obtained a three-dimensional model of the distribution of muscle
and fat. The scientists then used soy protein isolate, cantane
copper and starch to recreate the texture of animal tissues.
"In the end, a 3D printed product was successfully created from
vegetable fish flesh with a printing accuracy of more than 90% for
a composite structure," the authors of the development noted.
The researchers added that the texture, moisture distribution
and nutrient content of the simulated meat turned out to be close
to the characteristics of real fish.
According to scientists, their development will reduce the
burden on the fishing industry, which has almost exhausted the
possibilities for extracting aquatic biological resources in
environmentally safe volumes.
