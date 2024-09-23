Archaeologists Conduct Research In Largest Cave In Asia
Scientists from China, France, Portugal, Belgium and other
countries gathered for the opening ceremony of the 23rd joint
international scientific expedition to Asia's longest Shuangge Cave
in Guizhou Province in southwestern China,
The expedition is scheduled to take place from October 7 to 24,
and the results of the archaeological finds will be announced on
October 24. Previous scientific expeditions have discovered 44
individual fossils of giant pandas. The oldest of them dates back
100,000 years ago, and the most recent is several hundred years
ago.
The fossils prove that Guizhou was once home to giant pandas.
Currently, it is known that these animals live in the provinces of
Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu. Zhou Wenlong, deputy secretary general
of the Guizhou Archaeological Association, said the upcoming
expedition will continue to study the cave's origin, formation and
evolution.
According to the results of the joint expedition in 2023, the
cave network has 107 sites connected to each other. Its length is
409.9 kilometers, which makes the cave the longest in Asia and the
third largest in the world. It is also the longest dolomite cave in
the world.
Jean Bottazzi, a French archaeologist with more than thirty
years of cave research experience in China, will lead the upcoming
cave research. He calls Shuangge Cave his second home. According to
the archaeologist, since the late 1980s, during excavations
conducted in the cave by Chinese and foreign experts, many cave
fossils and living organisms have been discovered, providing rich
and valuable scientific material. During this year's scientific
expedition, Suiyang County, which manages the cave area, is
organizing a photo contest and short videos on geological science
to promote the cave geological park.
