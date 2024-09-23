Turan Tiger Population To Be Restored In Kazakhstan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Two Amur tigers were brought from the Netherlands to the
Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve of the Republic of Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports.
This event was an important step towards restoring the ecosystem
and restoring lost biodiversity.
Scientists, including the International Union for Conservation
of Nature, consider the Amur and Turanian tigers not as separate
subspecies, but as ecological forms or geographical populations of
the same species.
When a stable population is established, these tigers will
automatically be considered representatives of the Turanian
species.
The population density of the Turanian tiger is significantly
higher than that of the Amur tiger, and is approaching the density
of the tigers of India. This makes it possible to create a
population of at least 100 tigers in the Balkhash region.
Historically, the territories inhabited by the Turanian tiger in
the Republic of Kazakhstan were reed beds and tugai forests on the
banks of the Ili and Syrdarya rivers.
The direct extermination of the tiger in Kazakhstan, the
disappearance of its habitats and forage resources (tugai deer,
gazelles, saigas, kulans, roe deer and wild boars) led to its
disappearance by 1948.
