PM Asadov Meets With President Of Turkish Council Of Higher Education
9/23/2024 3:13:55 PM
Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met
with Erol Ozvar, President of the Council of Higher Education of
Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development
of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two
countries across all domains.
The parties commended the dynamics of relations in the field of
education and the results of the long-term effective cooperation
between the two countries' higher education institutions and
scientific research centers.
They stressed the importance of the establishment of the
Türkiye-Azerbaijan University (TAU), emphasizing that the projects
involves the leading higher education institutions of the two
countries.
About 90 students enrolled in the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University,
which started operating since the 2024-2025 academic year, will
study in computer engineering, industrial engineering, and food
engineering specialties.
The meeting also saw discussions on the current issues related
to the activities of Türkiye-Azerbaijan University, as well as
prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of
science and education between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and
Education Emin Amrullayev, as well as rectors of the leading higher
education institutions of Türkiye and rector of Azerbaijan
Technical University.
