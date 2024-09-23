Tree-Planting Campaign Held In“Ganjlik” Park In Baku
Date
9/23/2024 3:13:54 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A tree-planting campaign was held in the Khatai district of Baku
on September 23.
Azernews reports that the President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla
Aliyeva, and their family members participated in a tree-planting
event.
Approximately 1000 Eldar pines were planted in the“Ganjlik”
park in the Khatai district of Baku. Volunteers from the "Regional
Development" Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and COP29
took part in the campaign.
“Ganjlik” Park occupies an area of 43 hectares. On November 11,
2019, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a tree-planting campaign as
part of the“Unite for the sake of nature! Unite for the sake of
life!” project in the new“Ganjlik” park built by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation. The head of state gave relevant instructions regarding
the implementation of improvement works in this area, which had
fallen into disrepair.
Commissioned on August 26, 2021,“Ganjlik” park, is not only a
comfortable place for people to rest, but it also contributes to
the ecological environment of the capital Baku.
