Umerov: Every Second Ammunition On Frontline Is Made In Ukraine
Date
9/23/2024 3:13:35 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, the Ministry of Defense financed the Ukrainian defense industry for more than USD 4 billion, and every second ammunition on the frontline is Ukrainian-made.
According to Ukrinform, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said this in a column for Forbes Ukraine.
“This year we have developed Ukrainian defense at a record level. We have financed Ukrainian production for more than USD 4 billion. In the Kharkiv region, we repelled the Russian army with Ukrainian weapons . It was Ukrainian ammunition that supplied the armed forces when we did not receive support from the United States. Today, every second ammunition on the frontline is made in Ukraine. While in 2023 the Ukrainian share of ammunition was 18%, in 2024 it increased to 41%,” Umerov said.
Read also: Umerov
, von der Leyen open EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyi
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 20, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen opened the EU Office for Defense Innovation in Kyiv .
MENAFN23092024000193011044ID1108705895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.