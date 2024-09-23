Umerov: Every Second Ammunition On Frontline Is Made In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, the of Defense financed the Ukrainian defense for more than USD 4 billion, and every second ammunition on the frontline is Ukrainian-made.

According to Ukrinform, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said this in a column for Forbes Ukraine.

“This year we have developed Ukrainian defense at a record level. We have financed Ukrainian production for more than USD 4 billion. In the Kharkiv region, we repelled the Russian with Ukrainian weapons . It was Ukrainian ammunition that supplied the when we did not receive support from the United States. Today, every second ammunition on the frontline is made in Ukraine. While in 2023 the Ukrainian share of ammunition was 18%, in 2024 it increased to 41%,” Umerov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 20, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen opened the EU Office for Defense Innovation in Kyiv .