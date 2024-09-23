One Person Killed, 10 Injured As Russians Shell Kramatorsk, Shakhove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers have started a criminal investigation into the facts of Russian on Kramatorsk and Shakhove in Donetsk region, which left one person killed and ten others injured, including two minors.

This is according to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Ukrinform reports.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has started pre-trial investigation into the facts of violations of the laws and of war (clauses 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation has revealed that on September 23, the Russian forces shelled the town of Kramatorsk.

"For two days in a row, the enemy has been attacking the town, presumably using the Tornado-S MLRS with a cluster warhead. Residential buildings were hit by invaders. A 48-year-old woman was killed in the attack, while her 48-year-old husband and two other residents were injured," the PGO post reads.

Also, the Russians hit, presumably with FAB-250 air-dropped bomb, the village of Shakhove in Pokrovsk district. The bomb targeted private households injuring seven people.

in

As the National Police of Ukraine reported on Telegram, a 42-year-old police officer who helped evacuate the residents, was wounded in the village of Shakhove. He suffered multiple shrapnel wounds.

Also, six civilians were injured: men aged 26 and 35, women aged 37 and 38, and two minors aged 7 and 9.

Residential buildings, shops and administrative buildings were damaged.

According to earlier reports, the Russian invaders shelled the village of Shakhove in Donetsk region, wounding seven civilians, including two minors.