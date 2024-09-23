Pennsylvania To Help Restore Energy Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The state of Pennsylvania will help to rebuild Zaporizhzhia region, in particular, restore its infrastructure.

This is according to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to the USA, met with Governor of the state of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro, as well as with Senator of this state Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright. The parties agreed on cooperation between Ukraine and the USA at the regional level.

“I thank the leaders of the American states for their willingness to develop regional cooperation with Ukraine. The implementation of joint economic projects will help restore the destroyed infrastructure and create jobs,” the Head of State noted.

The result of the meeting was an agreement concluded by Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration and the state of Pennsylvania. According to the agreement, Pennsylvania will help rebuild Zaporizhzhia region. Priority will be given to restoring its energy infrastructure.

Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said that the US remains a reliable partner of Ukraine, both in matters of military support and in matters of reconstruction.

"The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development thanks you for joint work in the field of reconstruction. Pennsylvania is not the first state that is ready to help Ukrainians overcome the consequences of the destruction caused by the war unleashed by Russia," Kuleba emphasized.

Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, stressed that the region is currently intensively preparing for winter in conditions when its infrastructure is severely damaged, so assistance will allow the work to be carried out in time.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky began his visit to the USA with a visit to an ammunition plant.