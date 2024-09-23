Junior Nickel Miner Core Nickel Corp. (CSE: CNCO) Gains On News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for Core Nickel Corp. (CSE: CNCO )

Core Nickel Corp. is a junior nickel exploration company that controls 100% of five properties in the prolific nickel district, the Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB) in Northern Manitoba, Canada. The five properties consist of approximately 27,000 hectares of land that is proximal to existing infrastructure, such as highways, railways, major hydroelectric transmission lines, and operating mills.

The stock is trading at $0.2700, up 0.0700, gaining 35.0000% on volume of over 300,000 shares. The stock had a morning high of $0.375 as of this report.

Core Nickel today announce it has received interest above the previously announced private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a purchase price of $0.30 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Accordingly, the Company is increasing the offering such that it now proposes to sell up to 7,500,000 FT Units at a price of $0.30 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,250,000. All other terms of the offering remain as set out in the Company's earlier news release of September 23, 2024. The offering remains subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

