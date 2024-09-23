Kuwait Shooting Team Snatches 3 Gold Medals In Kazakhstan's Asian Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti shooting team won three medals in the 2024 Asian Shotgun Cup held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, said an official on Monday.

The Kuwaiti team scored its wins in the men and women's single and team Trap shooting competitions.

Speaking to KUNA, Chairman of the Kuwaiti Shooting Federation (KSSF) and Secretary General of the Asian Shooting Confederation Duaij Al-Otaibi commended the performance of the Kuwaiti team, noting that the tournament, held on September 20-30, saw the participation of various top competitors from China, Japan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and more. (end)

