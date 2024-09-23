Death Toll Tops 274 From Israeli Airstrikes On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Israeli on southern Lebanon on Monday left 274 deaths and 1,024 injuries, the Lebanese of Public Dr. Firas Abiad said.

The Israeli occupation air raids, the deadliest since the Israel-Hezbollah War of 2006, targeted hospitals, medical centers and ambulances, the minister told a press conference.

Besides the southern areas, the Israeli occupation air force expanded the scope of their to the eastern Beqaa governorate to include the towns of Hermel, Zahle, Iaat and Baalbek, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFI) voiced "grave concern" for the safety of civilians in southern Lebanon amidst "the most intense Israeli bombing campaign" since last October.

Lt.-Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, UNIFIL's Head of Mission and Force Commander, has been in contact with both Lebanese and Israeli parties, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation. Efforts are ongoing to reduce tensions and halt the shelling.

"Any further escalation of this dangerous situation could have far-reaching and devastating consequences, not only for those living on both sides of the Blue Line but also for the broader region," according to a statement from the UN peacekeeping mission.

"UNIFIL reiterates its strong call for a diplomatic solution and urges all parties to prioritize civilian lives and ensure they are not put in harm's way.

"It is essential to fully recommit to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which is now more critical than ever to address the underlying causes of the conflict and ensure lasting stability," the statement added. (Pickup previous)









