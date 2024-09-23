HIMSS Global Health Conference Named Largest Medical Show In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Informa Markets is proud to announce that the HIMSS Global and has been awarded "The Largest Medical Show in 2023" at the 2024 100 Grand Awards by Trade Show Executive.

This prestigious recognition highlights the conference's unparalleled scale and influence in the healthcare sector and the event continues to unite thousands of health information and professionals, clinicians, executives, investors and suppliers worldwide.

"We're honored to receive this distinction," said Elli Riley, VP of HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a world-class platform for innovation, education, and collaboration in healthcare."

The HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition features cutting-edge educational sessions, world-class speakers, state-of-the-art health tech exhibitions, and exceptional networking opportunities. It remains a driving force for global digital health transformation, consistently advancing healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

This award reinforces the HIMSS Global Health Conference's status as the premier event in the healthcare landscape, attracting participants from across the health ecosystem.

For more information about the HIMSS Global Health Conference, visit .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, grow, and connect. As a global business, Informa Markets provides marketplace participants around the world with opportunities to engage, experience and propel business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading market-making company, Informa Markets brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

SOURCE Informa Markets

