Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Warming System For Foods/Liquids (CHK-1093)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to carry and heat food while on the go or away from home," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the MICRO- BOWL. My design would offer a portable warming system that is safe and easy to use."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to and warm various food items. In doing so, it allows the user to enjoy a warm and nutritious meal while away from home. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the need to find a traditional microwave. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially workers, students, travelers, campers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1093, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED