DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Tradezero America Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by TradeZero America. TradeZero learned of suspicious activity on or about July 29, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .



About TradeZero America

Based in New York, TradeZero America is an broker-dealer that offers commission-free stock trading and direct access to U.S. for retail investors.

What happened?

On or about July 29, 2024, TradeZero identified an incident affecting the operations of tawk.to, a third-party vendor. An investigation into the incident revealed unauthorized access by an individual to personal information contained in files related to customer communications on the tawk.to platform. The compromised personal data may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial brokerage and/or bank account information, and passport numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the TradeZero data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.