Zambon Taps Kinaxis To Enhance Transparency Across Global Supply Chain

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, today announced Zambon , a multinational company committed to innovating cure and care to make patients' lives better, has selected Kinaxis to help orchestrate full visibility and transparency across its vast global chain.

With 23 subsidiaries, a product presence in 87 countries and facilities spread across three continents, the complexity of the Italian-headquartered company's supply chain requires a unique approach to balance its supply and demand.

Alongside its three historical therapeutic areas of focus targeting respiratory system diseases, urinary tract infections and pain management, Zambon has expanded its portfolio in recent years by introducing important treatments for Parkinson's, Cystic Fibrosis and developing a pipeline focused on rare diseases such as Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) and Non–Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB). Each of which involves a high-touch approach to adequately balance production resources and inventory levels based on distinct logistics parameters including lead times and safety stock. Kinaxis MaestroTM, the only AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, will enable the pharmaceutical company to refine its sales and operations planning processes and gain a better handle on its supply chain, even during periods of demand volatility or disruption.

“We're thrilled to be working with Kinaxis to help us streamline our supply chain processes and boost visibility across the entirety of our global operations,” said Andrea Paganelli, chief global industrial business operations at Zambon. “For over a hundred years, we've been guided by an ongoing commitment and responsibility to take care of people's health and this investment continues in that tradition so that our essential prescription drugs are efficiently distributed to patients when and where they need them.”

“With a dizzying array of stakeholders including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, regulators, doctors and pharmacies, drug supply chains are about as complex as they come,” said Fabienne Cetre, executive vice president, EMEA sales at Kinaxis. “Despite these challenges, savvy leaders like Zambon know that a stable future where patients can consistently access their medications is possible and with Kinaxis, they can make more informed decisions about their business while proactively managing risks from unforeseen disruptions.”

With the addition of Zambon to its growing customer base, Kinaxis continues to cement its footprint within the life sciences industry, which provides the brand-name and generic medicines that countless patients rely on. Managing supply chain complexities in biotechnology, cell and gene therapy, medical devices, over-the-counter medicines and more, Kinaxis customers include some of the world's top pharma companies such as Dr. Reddy's, Jamieson Wellness, Merck, Novartis, Siemens Healthineers and Servier.

Kinaxis' AI-powered software allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain network end to end, from strategic planning to last-mile delivery. Kinaxis' technology helps companies that supply the agricultural industry with 40% of the world's tractors, that keep more than 110 billion teeth clean each year, and that ensures more than 35 million pets are fed nutritious meals each year.

