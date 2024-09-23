Lifezone Metals Announces Initiation Of Project Financing Process For The Kabanga Nickel Project In Tanzania

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Lifezone Metals Limited's ( NYSE: LZM ) Chief Executive Officer, Chris Showalter, is pleased to announce that Lifezone, in partnership with BHP, has formally commenced the project financing process for the Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania. In conjunction, Lifezone has received a Letter of Interest from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) that expressed DFC's interest in considering the Project for loans as part of the Project's financing package.

Tanzanian of Minerals, Hon. Anthony Mavunde, welcomed the news, saying:“The Kabanga Nickel Project is a model example of the Government of Tanzania's commitment to fostering sustainable development and economic growth for the benefit of Tanzania and Tanzanians. We are delighted with the announcement that DFC has signed a Letter of Interest for project finance of Kabanga. Building on the 2023 visit to Tanzania by Vice President Harris, DFC's action shows that Tanzania and the United States continue to develop a strong economic partnership founded on a shared vision for sustainable development and we are looking forward to further developing our relationship to pursue our common goals. This project will not only boost our economy regionally and nationally, but also position Tanzania as a leading international player in the global nickel market, contributing significantly to the global energy transition.”

Mr. Showalter also commented:“The initiation of the project financing process with Societe Generale is a crucial next step in securing the funding required for Kabanga, and is yet another indicator of the strategic importance of the Project to our global partners. With DFC's interest in supporting Kabanga, the U.S. government clearly recognizes the critical role that sustainable mineral development in Africa plays in the global energy transition. Today's announcement reinforces this vision and again highlights the strong relationship between the United States and Tanzania.”

Scott Nathan, Chief Executive Officer of DFC added:“DFC is helping to advance the global energy transition through projects that drive sustainable development and economic growth. The Kabanga Nickel Project represents a significant opportunity to advance responsible mineral development in Tanzania, diversifying critical supply chains and fostering economic resilience in the region.”

The DFC loan application would initiate a comprehensive review process; this follows Lifezone's August 27, 2024 announcement that DFC would be evaluating political risk insurance coverage for future investments in Kabanga.

Kabanga is one of the world's largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits. By utilizing Lifezone's Hydromet technology, the project is expected to significantly reduce emissions compared to traditional smelting methods.

Kabanga is supported by the Partnership of Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI), which is a values-driven, high-impact, and transparent infrastructure partnership that was created to meet the enormous infrastructure needs of low- and middle-income countries and to support the United States' and its allies' economic and national security interests. Kabanga is also recognized as a project within the Minerals Security Partnership, a collaboration of 14 countries and the EU to catalyze public and private investment in responsible critical minerals supply chains globally.

DFC is America's development finance institution. It partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today across sectors including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and financial services. DFC investments adhere to high standards and respect the environment, human rights, and worker rights.

Societe Generale appointed as lead financial advisor to Kabanga Nickel Limited

Societe Generale has been appointed as the lead financial advisor to Kabanga Nickel Limited, a subsidiary of Lifezone that is managed by Lifezone and in which BHP has a 17% interest.

Lenaig Trenaux, Global Head of Batteries, Mining and Industries, Societe Generale, commented:“Societe Generale supports its clients in the energy transition, through dedicated solutions, and a commitment to contribute to sustainable finance. We are very pleased to be working jointly with Lifezone Metals and BHP to deliver the Kabanga Nickel Project, aiming to foster development in Tanzania and feed the energy transition with a large volume of low carbon critical mineral."

Societe Generale brings world-leading expertise in large-scale debt financing for mining projects globally. In cooperation with BHP, Lifezone and Societe Generale will look to optimize Kabanga's capital structure through a combination of multi-source project-level debt and equity.

About Lifezone Metals

At Lifezone Metals (NYSE: LZM), our mission is to provide cleaner and more responsible metals production and recycling. Using a scalable platform underpinned by our Hydromet Technology, we offer the potential for lower energy consumption, lower emissions and lower cost metals production compared to traditional smelting.

Our Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania is believed to be one of the world's largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits. By pairing with our Hydromet Technology, we are working to unlock a new source of LME-grade nickel, copper and cobalt for the global battery metals markets, to empower Tanzania to achieve full in-country value creation and become the next premier source of Class 1 nickel. A Definitive Feasibility Study for the mine-to-metals project is due for completion in Q3 2024.

Through our US-based, platinum, palladium and rhodium recycling partnership, we are working to demonstrate that our Hydromet Technology can process and recover platinum group metals from responsibly sourced spent automotive catalytic converters in a cleaner and more efficient way than conventional smelting and refining methods.

